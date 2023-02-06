The Boys reveals season 4 finale title

The creator of The Boys on Amazon Prime Eric Kripke has revealed the name of season 4's finale episode over on Twitter. According to the tweet, The Boys Season 4 finale will be titled "Assassination Run."

Now, while this could refer to a number of characters, arguably the one with the biggest target on his head is going to be Homelander. Kripke has not given out anymore information on the episode, as this would spoil the show hugely, but there have been some theories also pointing out that one of The Boys themselves could end up dead.

With the show getting into its fourth season, it does seem time for something huge to happen. We've had a lot of bait and switches in the past, especially with Soldier Boy who ended up just going back to where he started after doing not much besides retiring Maeve.

Are you exciting for The Boys Season 4? Who do you think could end up as the target of the Assassination Run?