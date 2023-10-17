The Boys producers admit Omni-Man would obliterate Homelander

HQ

There are a lot of comparisons to be had between The Boys and Invincible. Both shows follow similar worlds, where the superheroes that are meant to be protecting civilians are revealed to be no better than the villains they defeat.

Of course, apart from that the shows are markedly different in how they approach certain themes, their story beats, etc. But, this doesn't stop fans from asking one question over and over: who would win in a fight between Homelander and Omni-Man?

Robert Kirkman, Invincible's creator, may have the answer to that question. "I've actually talked to The Boys producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about this," he said to MovieWeb. "And they have conceded that Homelander is significantly less powerful than Omni-Man, and that Omni-Man would trash Homelander easily."

However, the comic book writer then goes on to say that the more interesting fight would be Invincible vs Homelander. "Early series Invincible, you know, I think he would definitely have a hard time fighting Homelander."

"While Homelander might have less strength, he's got more of the Superman power set, let's just say that. So, I think Invincible would definitely have a hard time with him, especially early on in his career, because Homelander is a seasoned superhero pro. Also not going to hesitate going to a violent place whereas Mark might."

Who do you think would win between Invincible and Homelander?