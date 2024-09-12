The Boys pokes fun at Donald Trump in new Vought media post

HQ

It isn't particularly difficult to see the political messaging and parallels in The Boys, but that doesn't mean the show can't get clever with it. While we're waiting for the fifth and final season of The Boys to air, the people running Vought's social media remain busy.

Following the Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, where Harris said that people who attend Trump's rallies leave early out of boredom. In response, the Vought media post claimed that no one would ever leave Homelander's rallies.

"Contrary to recent "reporting" from the lamestream media, Homelander's recent rallies have been PACKED with patriots," reads the post, showing a picture from the show where the people have massed around Homelander.

Despite being a parody of modern US politics, Homelander still has his fans out there. Some ironic, some concerningly less so. Either way, if he were real, the rallies would indeed be packed.

This is an ad: