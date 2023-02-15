The Boys' Jensen Ackles stars in Atomic Heart's latest trailer

HQ

Atomic Heart's release is just under a week away, and after a few delays, a lot of people are hyped to see this Bioshock-like post-apocalyptic game.

There have been a few trailers popping up about the game recently, but the latest is a live-action snippet focusing on The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles hacking a test dummy to death with a modified melee weapon.

There's a slight nod to (or dig at, depending on the way you look at it) Hogwarts Legacy at the start of the trailer, as a little girl tries to destroy the dummy with magic. However, then Ackles steps in to show her the Atomic way.

Are you looking forward to Atomic Hearts? Check out the trailer below.