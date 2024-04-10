The Boys' fourth season is finished and ready to go

HQ

The creator of the diabolical The Boys has revealed that the fourth season of the show is now completely finished and ready to go. Season 4 will debut this June on Prime Video, and Eric Kripke isn't beating around the bush with his expectations of it.

"As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I'm really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can't wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on @PrimeVideo."

While we've already seen a glimpse of this coming season in the teaser trailer below, it is getting to the point where we would usually see a full trailer too. No doubt we can expect that to make its arrival relatively soon, all ahead of the show returning on June 13 on Prime Video.