The Boys' fourth season has started filming

Homelander himself has updated his loyal fans.

The Boys' third season may have only concluded a few weeks ago, but work is already well underway for the fourth season of the Prime Video show. In fact, it's so far underway that it has actually already started filming, as has been revealed by Homelander himself, Antony Starr.

"Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin ;)"

Amazon hasn't set a date on when we can expect The Boys Season 4 to debut, but considering filming has only just started, don't expect it anytime soon. As for the last season, you can read our thoughts on it right here, and can check out the trailer for it below.

