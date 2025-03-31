The Boys creator provides an update on the "better" second season of Gen V

HQ

While we seemingly only have one more season of The Boys to look forward to, it's unclear how much further Prime Video will continue to explore the college lives of superheroes in Gen V. What we do know is that following its first season, the second season is scheduled to debut this year, serving as a break between batches of episodes of the main series.

So, while Gen V will return in 2025, when might that be exactly? This is precisely what showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed in a new post on X, where he explains:

"Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)".

It looks like news is on the horizon then! Are you excited for more Gen V?