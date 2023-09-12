The Boys' creator has plans for the universe to continue

It appears that The Boys isn't near finishing anytime soon, as the cinematic universe has space to grow according to Amazon executive Vernon Sanders.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Sanders spoke about how the creator of the show, Eric Kripke, had big plans for its future. "I will say this: Eric has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next. So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is."

A lot of the hype around the future comes from the upcoming spin-off, Gen V, which is set to premiere soon. "I think Seth and Evan and Eric are genuinely interested in it!" Sanders said. "I think we've been probably the ones who've been wanting to be careful not to overexpose. So, once we committed to Gen V, we really wanted that to be the next thing out. And once we have it out and get a chance to see how everyone's reacting to it, we can start talking about, like I said, what comes next."

While there is a lot of potential for where The Boys could go, we're hoping that the main story between Hughie, Billy, and Homelander isn't going to be stretched out much further. The game of cat and mouse between the egomaniac supervillain and The Boys can only go on so long, so to avoid it feeling stale we're hoping the show doesn't end up becoming a version of the superhero product it was satirising in the first place.