The Boys could have been adapted into a movie trilogy as early as 2008

Eric Kripke's version of The Boys might be one of the hottest superhero IPs right now, but it's important to remember that the original comics have been around long before the show graced our screens.

The first issue was published in 2006, and according to co-creator Darick Robertson (via Rolling Stone), there were plans for an adaptation in the form of a movie trilogy by The Other Guys and Don't Look Up director Adam McKay.

Sony apparently bought the rights to the property pretty shortly after the first issues came out, due to a recommendation from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. McKay's version apparently got quite far in 2008, with the script for the first movie finished and some animatic scene tests being done, but it wasn't meant to be.

"I wouldn't change how it worked out," said Robertson. "Because the show is amazing. But [McKay] was doing really cool stuff. It just came down to it being 2008, not 2018. I just don't think they were ready for it yet."

