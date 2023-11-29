The Boys could be getting another new spin-off soon

It seems that Amazon is going full steam ahead with its plans to increase the scale of its hit TV series The Boys, as a new Spanish language version of the show is said to be in the works.

According to Variety, the series will be executive produced by Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. It would be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, most recently known for his work on DC's Blue Beetle.

Plot details remain light, but if this series is given the go ahead, it'll be the third new show attached to the banner of The Boys. Previously we've seen the hugely successful Gen V alongside the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

What do you think The Boys: Mexico could be about?