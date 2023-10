Studio Ghibli has revealed who will be making up the cast for the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's first animated feature in 10 years, The Boy and the Heron. The cast includes major actors and is quite frankly absolutely stacked. As per Variety, here is who stars and which character they voice.



Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki



Gemma Chan as Natsuko



Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King



Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi



Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican



Mark Hamill as Granduncle



Florence Pugh as Kiriko



Robert Pattinson as The Gray Heron



Luca Padovan as Mahito Maki



Mamadou Athie as Tony Revolri



Dan Stevens as Parakeets



The Boy and the Heron will first debut in the domestic market in early December before arriving elsewhere later in the month. For the UK in particular, the film will open on December 26, 2023.