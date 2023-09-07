The Boy and the Heron shows off first trailer

The final film by the legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki has just revealed its first teaser trailer. The Boy and the Heron has already been released in Japan, where it earned the praise of fans and critics alike.

The film follows a 12-year-old boy who is taken to another world in search of his mother. It deals with some pretty heavy themes, with Studio Ghibli's typical gorgeous animation as a backdrop.

Unfortunately for us across the pond, the film is only looking at a US release this year, where it'll be shown in IMAX in early December. Here's hoping it'll at least be brought to digital soon after so we can enjoy it.