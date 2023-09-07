Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron shows off first trailer

The film is set for release in the US this December.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The final film by the legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki has just revealed its first teaser trailer. The Boy and the Heron has already been released in Japan, where it earned the praise of fans and critics alike.

The film follows a 12-year-old boy who is taken to another world in search of his mother. It deals with some pretty heavy themes, with Studio Ghibli's typical gorgeous animation as a backdrop.

Unfortunately for us across the pond, the film is only looking at a US release this year, where it'll be shown in IMAX in early December. Here's hoping it'll at least be brought to digital soon after so we can enjoy it.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content