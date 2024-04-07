The Boy and the Heron sets a new record at the Chinese box office

HQ

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has made a big splash in China after debuting in the country this Wednesday.

The film opened to $13.7 million (RMB 99.1 million) and surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as being the biggest international opening in the country in 2024. For comparison, Godzilla x Kong made $5.2 million in its first day.

It then set the record for the biggest single-day performance ever for a non-Chinese animated film, pulling in $23.7 million (RMB 171.5 million) on Thursday. The previous record holder was Frozen 2 in 2019, which made RMB 167.6 million on 23rd November 2019.

