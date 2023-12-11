Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron officially tops the US box office with a $12.8 Million opening

Globally it has now surpassed $114.2 million.

It's official: Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has now topped the US box office, with it grossing $12.8 million in its opening weekend. The film has now surpassed $114.2 million globally, with it managing to pull in $101.4 million from other territories.

Second place at the box office went to Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is still performing well considering this is its fourth week. The Hunger Games prequel's domestic ticket sales this week managed to total $9.4 million.

The top five also consisted of Godzilla Minus One which pulled in $8.3 million, Trolls Band Together which made $6.2 million, and Wish which made $5.3 million.

The Boy and the Heron

