The Boy and the Heron officially tops the US box office with a $12.8 Million opening

It's official: Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has now topped the US box office, with it grossing $12.8 million in its opening weekend. The film has now surpassed $114.2 million globally, with it managing to pull in $101.4 million from other territories.

Second place at the box office went to Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is still performing well considering this is its fourth week. The Hunger Games prequel's domestic ticket sales this week managed to total $9.4 million.

The top five also consisted of Godzilla Minus One which pulled in $8.3 million, Trolls Band Together which made $6.2 million, and Wish which made $5.3 million.

Thanks, IGN.