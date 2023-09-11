Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron might not be Hayao Miyazaki's last film

The famed director is said to be pitching new ideas already.

HQ

One of the big talking points surrounding Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron is that it was said to be famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's final film. But, if a report from CBC's Eli Glasner is anything to go by, this will actually not be the case.

In a post on X, Glasner states that during a red carpet interview with Studio Ghibli's VP, Junichi Nishioka, it was mentioned that "The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki's final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas."

There's no mention of what these ideas are, but are you excited to hear that we could be in store for more Miyazaki movies in the future?

The Boy and the Heron

