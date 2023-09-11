The Boy and the Heron might not be Hayao Miyazaki's last film

HQ

One of the big talking points surrounding Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron is that it was said to be famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's final film. But, if a report from CBC's Eli Glasner is anything to go by, this will actually not be the case.

In a post on X, Glasner states that during a red carpet interview with Studio Ghibli's VP, Junichi Nishioka, it was mentioned that "The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki's final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas."

There's no mention of what these ideas are, but are you excited to hear that we could be in store for more Miyazaki movies in the future?