Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron is expected to claim the top of the US box office with a $10M+ opening

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce saw a staggering 86% drop compared to last week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated fantasy film The Boy and the Heron is currently leading the charge at the US box office. On its opening day on Friday, it generated $5.4 million from 2,205 theatres (including $2.39 million in previews) and it's expected to gross over £10 million over the weekend.

In second place is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which pulled in $2.5 million on Friday. Following behind in third place is Toho's Godzilla Minus One, which made $1.8 million during its second Friday at the US box office.

Last week's frontrunner Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce saw a staggering 86% drop and toppled all the way down to fifth place. The concert film made $1.6 million during its second weekend, which is a steep drop off compared to the $11.5 million made last week.

The Boy and the Heron

Thanks, Deadline.

Related texts



Loading next content