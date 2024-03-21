The Boy and the Heron is coming to Netflix

HQ

Netflix seems to have landed a very big fish in the animated space. Studio Ghibli's latest effort, the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron, is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix in most countries around the world.

No date for this debut has been shared just yet, but The Verge does note that this will only apply to Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific countries (except Japan), as the US and Canada release will instead be on HBO's Max streamer instead.

The Boy and the Heron recently celebrated being dubbed this year's Best Animated Feature, all while the film ended its theatrical run by netting almost $168 million globally. If you have yet to see The Boy and the Heron, you can find our review here and a trailer below.