The box office seems to be recovering, but is still billions behind pre-COVID levels

Ever since COVID made everyone stay at home, we've not really seen the box office recover. That's especially true in the US, the home of Hollywood, where moviegoers just haven't been back in the numbers needed to rake in the box office billions.

In 2024, Deadline reports that the US box office generated $8.7 billion with 2025 eyeing $9 billion. That's $300 million more than last year, and shows signs of recovery, but the shadow of 2019 lingers heavily. It has been more than five years since we saw the US box office create a double-digit figure in the billions, with 2019 seeing highs of $11 billion.

Things aren't looking too bleak as we head into 2025, though, as it doesn't appear as if we'll have strikes or a pandemic to worry about, but we'll have to wait and see if there will be more cash in the traditional methods of movie distribution. Digital releases within a month of a film's premiere don't help, but perhaps that's just the way things are now.

What do you think can save the box office?