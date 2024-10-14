The Bourne Dilemma confirmed as the next film in the series

Dansk
Matt Damon is back once again for what will be the sixth and expected final film in the Bourne series. This is confirmed by Production Weekly, which lists director Edward Berger as the head honcho for the next Bourne production.
Hopefully, Berger can bring some fresh life into the franchise, because after the two rather lukewarm films, The Bourne Legacy and Jason Bourne, a change is needed. The big question is whether the audience is still interested in Bourne and his adventures.
Are you excited for more Bourne, or does the character feel tired and passé?