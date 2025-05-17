The Borderlands series reaches 93 million units sold

HQ

We knew Borderlands was popular, but nearly 93 million copies sold? We weren't quite ready for that. Absolutely staggering numbers, proudly shared by Take-Two in their latest quarterly report to investors—along with some other juicy facts.

Borderlands 3, for example, is 2K's fastest-selling game ever with 22 million units sold, while Borderlands 2 holds the crown as their best-selling title of all time at a whopping 30 million copies. Unfortunately, no updated sales figures were provided for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but they did mention that 40% of players were brand-new to the franchise.

All this to say: expectations for Borderlands 4 are sky-high ahead of its September 12 launch. The only real question now is—just how many millions will it sell?

So, what do you think? How many million copies will Borderlands 4 sell in its first few weeks?