The Borderlands movie's trailer is filled with references and Easter eggs

Director Eli Roth and Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford have kept reiterating that the upcoming Borderlands movie can be enjoyed by both fans of the games and newcomers when it premieres on the 9th of August. That might be true, but it's quite clear that gamers can expect a bunch of references.

Because Lionsgate has, as promised yesterday, released the first trailer for Borderlands, and it almost includes as many big and small references to the games as there are guns in the looter-shooters. The obvious ones are obviously the characters, as Lilith (Cate Blanchett), Roland (Kevin Hart), Claptrap (Jack Black - even if some might not recognise his voice), Dr. Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), and Krieg (Florian Munteanu) are well-known in the universe. Others include weapon manufacturers, vehicles, monsters and obviously some good old poop humour.