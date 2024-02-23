The Borderlands movie will kick off a cinematic universe

HQ

After 9 years following its announcement, the Borderlands movie has just released its first trailer. We've still got six months to wait until the film makes its way onto our screens, but it seems there are already big plans for Borderlands.

Speaking with IGN, Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford believes that this film could start a "Borderlands cinematic universe." This universe will exist side-by-side with the games, but it will involve its own storylines separate from them.

"[We will] see some characters from some of the different parts of what you might know from the video games," he said. "You never met the CEO of the Atlas Corporation and you will meet that character for the first time in the Borderlands movie and his name is Deukalian Atlas."

It makes sense that the movie won't be a 1-to-1 adaptation of the games, as we see some characters appear when they weren't introduced until Borderlands 2, for example. Hopefully, this film can live up to the expectations set by the quality of other video game adaptations released of late.