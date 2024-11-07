The Borderlands movie made the games sell better

HQ

When we sum up the movie year 2024, there are three hot candidates for worst flop, namely The Crow, Joker: Folie à Deux and Borderlands. All of these crashed at the box office and quickly disappeared from people's minds.

But in the case of Borderlands, the flop did bring some positive side effects. In the latest quarterly report from Take-Two, chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick reveals that it made Borderlands game sales pick up again:

"With regard to Borderlands, we don't really need to break out the contribution from the movie, because while it was economically positive, it wasn't material to our results. Even through the movie was disappointing, it actually benefited our catalog sales, so that is a sign that making a movie or a television show based on our very high quality IP can drive catalog sales, and that can be a good thing."

While the Borderlands movie is unlikely to ever get a sequel, Borderlands 4 will be released next year, so fans definitely have a lot to look forward to.