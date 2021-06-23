The Borderlands movie is done filming

We've got a bunch of news and teasing images from Eli Roth's Borderlands movie the last couple of months, and I think it's safe to say we'll get even more in the future.

Because Randy Pitchford, the president and CEO of the Borderlands developers at Gearbox Software, reveals that principal photography has finished on the Borderlands movie, which means that it's only missing special effect and other post-production tweaks before we'll get to see how the end result turns out.