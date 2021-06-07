Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Borderlands developers will reveal a new game on Thursday

And have their own E3 show on Saturday.

One of the benefits of having a digital E3 is that companies that usually don't have their own showcase takes the opportunity to actually make their own. This includes Gearbox.

The Borderlands developers confirm that what's called Gearbox E3 Showcase will start at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on June 12 and will last for approximately 30 minutes. While they don't say anything about what we'll see, Geoff Keighley says that Gearbox and 2K will unveil a new game at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! on Thursday, so it's safe to say the showcase will give us more information about that. Now, if only we had any idea what this mysterious project might be...

