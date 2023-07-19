Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Borderlands

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box rated in South Africa

Could we be seeing a return to every game featuring Pandora?

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box, has been rated in South Africa, sparking speculation around an announcement from Gearbox.

These listings were discovered by Gematsu, and contained plenty of other unannounced games such as Origination from Bandai Namco, LEGO 2K Goooal!, and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for PC.

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box would likely feature most if not all of the main games in the franchise, considering they're all at least in part tied to Pandora. Hopefully, this will make the wait for Borderlands 4 a bit less painful and give us a reason to go through these classic looter shooters once more.

Would you pick up The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box?

