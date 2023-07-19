The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box rated in South Africa

HQ

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box, has been rated in South Africa, sparking speculation around an announcement from Gearbox.

These listings were discovered by Gematsu, and contained plenty of other unannounced games such as Origination from Bandai Namco, LEGO 2K Goooal!, and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for PC.

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box would likely feature most if not all of the main games in the franchise, considering they're all at least in part tied to Pandora. Hopefully, this will make the wait for Borderlands 4 a bit less painful and give us a reason to go through these classic looter shooters once more.

