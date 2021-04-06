Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
The Borderlands cinematic universe isn't linked to the games

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford made the clarification after the film's synopsis was revealed.

After the recently-revealed plot synopsis for the Borderlands movie raised a few eyebrows, CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to clear a few things up. Pitchford clarified that the Borderlands cinematic universe is separate from the games and will have its own "independent storylines."

The full post from Pitchford reads: "To the interested: The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe. We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules."

So there you have it, if you're looking for a faithful adaptation of any of the games within the Borderlands trilogy then the film might prove to disappoint you. Only time will tell if the wacky nature of the series will translate well over to the big screen, but with the likes of Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett on board, things are sounding pretty promising.

Thanks, IGN.



