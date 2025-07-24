The Booster Gold series has been greenlit for a pilot on HBO Max

Back in 2022, when it was announced that Peter Safran and James Gunn would take over as DC film bosses and start a new universe, it was confirmed that Booster Gold would get his own TV series. Gunn even said that it was the character most requested by fans when it came to film adaptations.

Since then, nothing has really happened, even though there's been talk and/or rumors that Chris Pratt, Antony "Homelander" Starr, and Kumail Nanjiani would play the character, without anything actually materializing. Now, though, Deadline reports that things are starting to move.

Apparently, a pilot episode has been given the green light by HBO Max, with David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) as both screenwriter and showrunner, provided the pilot is good enough for a full season.

Booster Gold himself is a sports star from the year 2442. After coming across technology from a museum, he travels to our time to become a famous hero. He is often humorous and self-deprecating, and has become a fan favorite precisely because of his unusual mix of ego and heart.

Hopefully, the progress of the TV series means that casting could begin soon so we can find out who will play him.