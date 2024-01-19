The Book of Clarence has been delayed indefinitely in the UK

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Legendary has decided to indefinitely delay The Book of Clarence in the UK. The film, starring LaKeith Stanfield as a false prophet using tricks and other cons to gain fame in the time of Jesus Christ, was slated to debut today, January 19, 2024, but that will no longer be the case.

Deadline reports that Legendary has pulled the release of the movie in the country for a reason that has yet to be affirmed. It may have something to do with the fact that Sony is handling distribution of the film in the country, but that has not been confirmed or even elaborated on further. There was mention of a potential March release, but this has not been put in stone by the production company either.

This situation does also bring to mind The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is still unwatchable in the UK, without taking a trip to pirate-infested waters, if you catch my drift. So, while The Book of Clarence could debut in a couple of months, it could also be much, much longer.