The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett's main star doesn't know whether there will be a second season

"Judging by the fans I've met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don't know what's going to happen."

Star Temuera Morrison was, as you know, the face behind the mask of the titular anti-hero in The Book of Boba Fett. A series that, despite mixed reviews, did well with audiences for Disney and its streaming service - and whose second season has been in production since last year. At least if the rumours are to be believed.

But a year has passed since then and from Disney's side it has been numbingly quiet. Not so much as a peep has been heard regarding the status of the series, and in a new interview with Newshub, Temuera now admits that he himself has not heard a word from Disney regarding the continuation of the Book of Boba Fett.

"No word yet. I don't even know if there is going to be a Season 2. I don't know what's going on. We're coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much everything costs. I really don't know. Judging by the fans I've met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don't know what's going to happen."

What did you think of Book of Boba Fett, and do you hope to see a second season?

The Book of Boba Fett

