The Book of Boba Fett series starts streaming on December 29

We assume this is news that will make a whole lot of you think that the real Xmas of 2021 is December 29. As confirmed on Twitter by the official Star Wars account, The Book of Boba Fett series starts streaming just before New Years Eve.

It once again stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, a role he also played in The Mandalorian (and Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy as well as several clones). We'll also see Ming-Na Wen as the elite assassin Fennec Shand. Eight episodes is planned for the first season, and a few of them is directed by Robert Rodriguez (Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are also confirmed directors), with Emmy winning The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson doing the soundtrack.

Something to look forward to, don't you think?