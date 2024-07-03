The Book of Boba Fett actor tries to persuade Lucasfilm for a sequel

The Book of Boba Fett didn't quite turn out the way it was supposed to and since the last episode of season one aired, there has been silence on the show. Someone who hasn't given up hope, however, is the show's star Temuera Morrison who revealed during an interview that he's still trying to convince Lucas Film to do a season two even though there seems to be a minimal chance of that happening.

When asked by a fan at a film convention he attended what it was like working with Ming-Na Wen who plays Fennec Shand, he replied:

"Both her and I wanted to work pretty hard in the hope that they might carry on and do a 2 and a 3 and a 4 and a 5 and a 6 and a 7. I've been trying to nudge them in that direction too. It needs more nudging, but anyway..."

He also told us how grateful he is to have been cast as a classic Star Wars character but that today he would have done some things a little differently.

"Now that I'm looking back at it, I don't know, it's just one of those things. Things are great when you look back, but there are some things I may have done a little bit different. But again, just for me to work with Jon and be part of the Mandalorian family has just been quite phenomenal, really. I speak far too much. In fact, in the beginning, I was trying to pass my lines on to Ming-Na Wen. I said: 'Excuse me director, I really feel that Ming-Na should say these lines, 'cause I wanna stay mysterious. I wanna stay quiet.' We had to fill in the gaps and give out a little bit of information about Boba, but yes, I think I did speak a bit too much."

If he can convince Lucas Film, he would have liked the season to be about Boba's quest to hunt down Mace Windu. He explains it this way:

"Being a young teenager, fatherless and making his own way, he's got a few chips on his shoulders. I think that we'd better let Jon Favreau know that we should have another series where I start looking for Mace."

We'll see if he manages to wear down those who hold the future of the series in their hands.