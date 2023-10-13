The Boogeyman director is keen to film The Langoliers

HQ

Last summer, the film adaptation of The Boogeyman unexpectedly scared the hell out of moviegoers and was a surprising success for director Rob Savage and the studio. This has now led him to turn his attention to other stories written by Stephen King, specifically The Langoliers, which was one of many stories in the short story collection Nightmares.

For those who remember, it was also made into a film in the mid-90s in the same vein as It, The Crackers and Time of the Plague, series that are clearly a product of their time and may not entirely stand up today. But now Savage wants to do The Langoliers justice and make us forget the "meatball" monsters. Instead, he sees potential for a cosmic horror film with plenty of creepy moments.

He told Comicbook the following:

"We've got such a great idea for developing that one out from the short story. Of all the ones in King's work that have been adapted, I don't think it's ever been done justice to. It plays with ideas that I've never seen explored in a horror movie. The idea of time, and decaying time, and these creatures that are eating the time left behind -- there's such a great, cosmic horror movie to be made there that lends itself so well to film."

Have you wanted to see a new version of The Langoliers, and what are your best memories of the old 90s series?