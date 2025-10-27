The bonkers Tesla Roadster will be shown before years end

HQ

It's been several years since Tesla first showed off the new Roadster, which it claims will be one of the fastest mass-produced production cars in the world, but since then it's been dead quiet. After the flop with the Cybertruck, there have been rumors that the Roadster may well be discontinued, but that's not the case. Tesla has now announced via chief designer Franz von Holzhausen in his own podcast that it will be shown before the end of the year, again, and then released on the market in two years.

"The Roadster will be amazing car that looks at the limits of physics. We have really gotten to a point where we are going to be achieving that standard that we set out."

