The Boba Fett actor confirmed for Ahsoka series

Temuera Morrison returned to Star Wars last year when he starred as Boba Fett in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. If you know your Star Wars, you are of course aware that Boba Fett was a clone of Jango Fett, who was also the source material for the clones of The Clone Wars.

Now One Take News reports that Morrison will in fact return to Star Wars later this year when Ahsoka premieres, playing one of these clones; Captain Rex. He was introduced in the animated The Clone Wars movie from 2008, and has since become a fan favorite.

As Ahsoka will take place after The Return of the Jedi, it will be a much older Rex we get to meet here, which feels very fitting considering that Captain Rex should be roughly the same age as the Boba Fett we saw in The Book of Boba Fett.

The first episode of Ahsoka launches in August on a yet to be disclosed date. The first season is eight episodes long.