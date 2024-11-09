The Bob the Builder animated film is going ahead at Amazon MGM Studios

HQ

It looks like the formerly reported Bob the Builder animated flick is set to go ahead and be produced and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports that the project, which is to be produced also by Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions company and the company behind Guillermo del Toro's recent Pinocchio remake ShadowMachine, has found a home at Amazon following the company winning the bidding war for the project.

The movie is set to see In the Heights, Twisters, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Anthony Ramos in the leading and titular role of Bob the Builder, and as for the plot, we know that the film will be set in Puerto Rico and look to explore Latino culture.

What hasn't yet been clarified is if this deal will see Bob the Builder heading to cinemas or instead straight to Prime Video, but considering the success of family-friendly animated flicks in theatres as of late, you have to assume that it will get its share of time in cinemas around the world.