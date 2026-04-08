The board has sacked Paramount's chairman, Jeff Shell, for leaking confidential discussions regarding the acquisition of WBD

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They say that only humans stumble over the same stone twice, although some simply seem to prefer banging their heads against a mountain. Puns aside, it appears that Paramount's executive board has had to take drastic action against its chairman, Jeff Shell, sacking him with immediate effect.

This is not the first time Shell has lost his job as the head of a major corporation. Three years ago, he was sacked as CEO of NBC Universal over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a CNBC reporter.

However, this time the events have come to light amidst the financial and media upheaval caused by the recent bidding war between Netflix and Paramount itself over the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. A few weeks ago, its then-chairman Jeff Shell had disclosed confidential comments regarding the status of the acquisition at the offices of a law firm in Los Angeles, which reportedly led to a lawsuit filed by investor Robert James "RJ" Cipriani. Disclosing those conversations is, it seems, a breach of contract and has led to a lawsuit seeking over $150 million against him and his wife, a matter that has been haunting him personally for weeks and has finally come to fruition today.

Despite this dispute, it appears that the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is proceeding, although there are still many months to go before it is finalised.

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Thanks, Deadline.