The Bluecoats: North & South released for consoles

If you love classic European comics just as much as we do, you might be familiar with the Belgian The Bluecoats. Although it was (and still is) really good, it might perhaps be most known for the very popular game North & South, which was released back in 1989 for Amiga 500, C64 and NES.

It made a comeback 2012 as a faithful remake, but it was only released for PC and smartphones. Until today. Now Anuman and Microsoft have released a remastered version of the remake for PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

It is once again about the American civil war (1861-1865) where union North has to stop the confederate South - and wonderful gameplay happens in this combination of strategy and action. Take a look at the release trailer below: