The blue slime turns 40: Happy birthday, Dragon Quest!

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It was a hot and sticky summer evening in the Ginza district of Tokyo. The humidity was 100 per cent, but it felt like 1,000, and I suddenly found myself at a dinner party with a group of Japanese people who all shared a keen interest in Sweden. These Sweden enthusiasts had formed a club of some sort, where they would occasionally meet to practise Swedish and learn more about Swedish culture. My girlfriend at the time had dragged me along, and everyone was very curious about the real-life Swede who had ended up at the dinner table in the glitzy restaurant.

One of the men stood out a bit more than the rest. He was tall and lanky, wearing black sunglasses, and sporting a punkish style that stood in stark contrast to the rest of the group, who were dressed more "classy". It turned out that this man worked as an editor for the Japanese gaming publication Famitsu's Xbox magazine and he saw himself as something of an "outsider", a bit tougher and cockier than the typical Japanese way. Naturally, he also played a lot of Western games, watched American TV series, and generally had a "fuck off" attitude that was quite refreshing. But it was when the conversation turned to Japanese role-playing games and the newly released Dragon Quest IX that this tough guy melted instantly and he suddenly became very patriotic and spoke warmly of Dragon Quest, even though he was actually "too cool" for JRPGs. Such is the power of Dragon Quest in Japan.

My own history with Dragon Quest began a few years earlier, in the winter of 2005 to be precise. Having been completely blown away by Final Fantasy VI on the Super NES, I was already a devoted fan of Japanese role-playing games by this point. The Dragon Quest series, however, was unavailable and mostly something I'd read about and yearned for in various gaming magazines that raved about this hidden Japanese RPG treasure. So whilst many imported the US version of Dragon Quest VIII, mainly for the included Final Fantasy XII demo, my expectations were instead sky-high at finally getting to try out this legendary RPG series, and Dragon Quest VIII delivered, without a doubt!

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It remains to this day a truly well-crafted RPG adventure that is enchantingly beautiful for the ageing PlayStation 2. Dragon Quest VIII went on to become one of my favourite games, and following this smash hit, I hunted down the Game Boy Color versions of Dragon Quest I, II, and III and simply basked in pure delight. Dragon Quest III is also an absolutely incredible game, whose original Famicom version is perhaps the most important Japanese role-playing game ever made. It introduced so much of what we take for granted today in the JRPG genre and was released not so long ago in a new version for modern platforms.

Since then, it's just gone from strength-to-strength for me, and the fact is I've completed every instalment in the series and some of them multiple times. But how did it actually come about that Dragon Quest in particular is so beloved in Japan? Why is this series almost sacred rather than "just" popular, like Final Fantasy? For an outsider to try to describe Dragon Quest's cultural significance is like trying to catch a river with your hands, as you can sense its flow, its chill, but never fully embrace its power. The series is not just a collection of games; it also functions as a cultural sediment with layer-upon-layer of design ideals, aesthetic values, and storytelling traditions.

Dragon Quest was born in 1986. It was a time when the Japanese games industry was still in the process of establishing itself as the dominant force it would become in the world of video games over the next decade or two. In the 1980s, American role-playing games such as Wizardry and Ultima made a big impression on Japanese game designers, but these were often complex and number-heavy, quite unfriendly, and really only for the truly die-hard fans, one might say. Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii then had the idea of distilling the American role-playing experience into something more accessible and narratively cohesive, something more... Japanese.

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Dragon Quest thus became more than a simple imitation of Western role-playing games, rather being a cultural translation. Game mechanics such as experience points, levels, and turn-based combat were retained, but repackaged in a form that emphasised clarity and simplicity. This accessibility became not only the hallmark of the series but also a foundation for the entire Japanese role-playing genre. Dragon Quest established a kind of grammar for JRPGs, a set of conventions and rules that still resonate today in countless role-playing games. The iconic world map, the safe villages, the young and silent hero, and the epic journey from obscurity to greatness. Through Dragon Quest, all of this became not just design choices, but cultural archetypes.

Another crucial aspect of Dragon Quest's cultural impact in Japan is its visual identity. It was created by Akira Toriyama, one of the giants of Japanese popular culture, where Toriyama's style is characterised by a combination of childlike playfulness and iconic clarity. The characters are round, expressive, and almost naïve, and therefore also instantly memorable.

In Dragon Quest, this visual language translates into fantastic design. Monsters that in other contexts would have been terrifying appear here as charming, sometimes even cute, and the legendary blue slime, with its vacant smile and teardrop-shaped body, is not merely an enemy, as it has become a symbol of how Dragon Quest refuses to embrace darkness and how the series always filters even the most apocalyptic threats through a layer of kindness and humour. This is deeply rooted in Japanese storytelling tradition, where the serious often coexists with the comic, where the gentleness and cuteness of the aesthetic do not necessarily contradict a thematic weight. Dragon Quest is often about the end of the world, about demons and lost civilisations, but it always does so with a smile. A sad or sometimes melancholic smile, certainly, but never a cynical one.

To understand Dragon Quest's cultural relevance in Japan, we must also consider how the games have been consumed. On several occasions, the launch of new DQ games has led to schoolchildren staying at home, adults taking time off work, and long queues snaking through the streets of cities. A popular myth claims that, after the Dragon Quest III launch brought the country to a standstill, the Japanese government passed legislation to prevent new Dragon Quest releases on weekdays. This isn't strictly true, but the very existence of the myth speaks volumes. Being familiar with Dragon Quest in Japan does not necessarily mean you are a "gamer"; rather, it's a sign that you are part of the contemporary culture.

Perhaps Dragon Quest is so popular in Japan because the series is so consistent. Whilst other game series are constantly redefining themselves, Dragon Quest has stuck to its core principles. Each new instalment in the series is not a revolution but rather a ritual, as we return to the same familiar structures with the same melodies and that defining DQ feeling of slow but methodical progression. In a society characterised by a fast pace and high demands, such as Japan's, I cannot help but think that Dragon Quest must serve as a kind of cultural refuge or oasis. It's a promise of continuity and that good always triumphs over evil in an ever-changing present that can sometimes feel bleak and gloomy.

It's therefore no exaggeration to say that the early Dragon Quest games did not merely influence the Japanese role-playing genre, but that they defined it. Final Fantasy, Phantasy Star, and Megami Tensei all developed in the shadow of Dragon Quest, either in dialogue or in opposition. But whilst Dragon Quest emphasised tradition, several of its competitors began to experiment with darker themes, science-fiction elements, and more complex systems, elements that might be more appealing to a Western RPG audience. One could therefore argue that Dragon Quest's limited international success is not merely a failure, it's also, in a sense, a consequence of the series' unique integrity. Dragon Quest has never attempted to adapt its aesthetics, tone, or gameplay systems to appeal to a broader, more global audience. Instead, the series has continued to appeal to its core audience, the Japanese people, with a consistency that borders on defiance.

Dragon Quest being more beloved in Japan than anywhere else is hardly surprising. The series acts as a mirror of Japan itself; with its respect for traditions, the beauty of form, and the blend of melancholy and humour. The blue slime still smiles unchanged, even 40 years later, whilst the world around it changes. And somewhere, in a flat in bustling Tokyo, I like to think that right now there sits a middle-aged punk-rocker, waiting respectfully for Dragon Quest XII, even though he's actually too cool for Japanese role-playing games. For Dragon Quest endures and is set to live on for at least another 40 years, not in spite of its reluctance to change, but thanks to it.