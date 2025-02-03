English
Bloodborne

The Bloodborne copium is being huffed again after Sony takes down 60fps mod

Does this mean something official is coming? Probably not, no.

With neither Sony nor FromSoftware offering updates to Bloodborne, fans have taken it upon themselves to bring the PS4 classic up to more modern standards, such as including a 60fps mode for the game.

This mod, which was released back in 2021, proved immensely popular. However, years later, Sony doesn't seem to want it around anymore, as it issued creator Lance McDonald a DMCA takedown, which he complied with.

"Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so," McDonald explained via Twitter/X (first spotted by Eurogamer). Already, some have brought the mod back via their own uploads, and others have pointed out how you can still play Bloodborne at 60fps via an emulator if you wish.

Some believe that this takedown could lead to something official being announced from Sony. We are approaching the 10th anniversary of Bloodborne's release, but considering how many times fans have got their hopes up only to have them dashed upon the rocks, we won't stir the pot this time around.

Bloodborne

