The Blood of Dawnwalker's story may be time-limited, but it doesn't require you to rush

The Blood of Dawnwalker might be an entirely new IP, but it is being made by industry veterans over at Rebel Wolves. Ex-CDPR people who know how to craft an engaging RPG. With The Blood of Dawnwalker, there's an interesting element where the story takes place over 30 days and 30 nights.

One inquisitive fan asked if that would mean that our exploration would be limited, as we'd have to complete the main quest in a certain amount of time. However, the official account for the game responded that this wouldn't be the case.

"The game itself doesn't have a hard time limit and it doesn't require you to rush anything," the reply reads. While it does sound interesting to have a world that has an impending event inbound, that isn't the case here, as only progressing quests will see you decrease the time you have left.

We're promised that we'll hear more about what this means later on, but until then, there are plenty of questions we still have about The Blood of Dawnwalker.