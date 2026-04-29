The Blood of Dawnwalker's PC requirements revealed

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On Tuesday evening, we finally got to find out more about The Blood of Dawnwalker, developed by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz's new studio, Rebel Wolves. Among other things, it was revealed that the game will be released on September 3 and will be around 50-70 hours of gameplay - and we also had the pleasure of talking to the developers.

Now, the studio has also released the PC requirements for the game, and since it's a visually stunning Unreal Engine 5 title, the specs are pretty demanding. The CPU requirements are surprisingly high, and if you want to play in 4K, you'll essentially need an RTX 5090 (which makes you wonder how consoles will perform).

Check out the PC system requirements below. Do you think they're reasonable or a bit too high, and roughly where does your computer fall on the spectrum?