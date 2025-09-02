The Blood of Dawnwalker's has a "complicated web" of endings

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker's narrative has intrigued us ever since developer Rebel Wolves revealed how it would be based around quite a strict time schedule. As we know from our interview with the game's director, time is more of a currency in The Blood of Dawnwalker, but even if the clock isn't constantly ticking, you're free to finish the game as quickly as you want.

Speaking to IGN, creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz was asked how this affects the endings of the game. "This is a very complicated web of connections," said Tomaszkiewicz. "I can tell you the designer working on the endings is... let's say the meme of [It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day] with the red tape. That's him basically. It is a lot of fun, but it's a lot to keep track of."

There are also sequels to set up with The Blood of Dawnwalker, as Rebel Wolves wants to show off more of the hidden, supernatural world it has set up with Coen's first chapter. "There is much more in the IP than just vampires, let's say," said Tomaszkiewicz. "There is this whole hidden world that we are not exploring on purpose in this first game. We want to leave a lot of fuel for the sequels and so on. But we do leave breadcrumbs and hint at these things. So yeah, we have a general idea of where we want to take Coen."

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases in 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.