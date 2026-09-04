The Blood of Dawnwalker's first patch shows Rebel Wolves' commitment to the game's future

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Even with veteran developers within your studio, it can be tough to get a new IP off the ground. The Blood of Dawnwalker launched just this week, and already it seems that players are eating up what Rebel Wolves has put in front of them like protagonist Coen might devour some tasty blood.

Just a day after the official launch date of the 3rd of September, Rebel Wolves has already given out the game's first hotfix. Reading the patch notes on Steam, we see this isn't a very beefy patch, but it does fix issues like input problems when sprinting with controller, as well as multiple quest issues such as Farkas becoming mute when you kill all the NPCs around him, and Lunka getting lost in the tutorial.

More bug fixes are on the way, including stopping the game stuttering when it's in windowed/borderless mode, compiling shader crashes, and missing mapping options for a PS5 gamepad. All this shows Rebel Wolves is committed to the future of the game.

Should you wait until a few more patches are out before snagging The Blood of Dawnwalker? Well, our review gives it a 9 out of 10, so we think that it's a pretty safe bet to pick this one up while you can, and experience it before story spoilers start making their way across the internet.