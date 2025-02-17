The Blood of Dawnwalker's campaign will last 30-40 hours

HQ

In the age of massive RPGs, you'd be forgiven for expecting each new player in the genre to aim for a playthrough length of around 80-100 hours. But, Rebel Wolves knows it's a smaller studio, and so for its new vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker, it is taking a different approach.

Speaking with GamesRadar, creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz wants people to know the game will take a quality over quantity approach. "In terms of quality, we definitely look at AAA, because this is where we are coming from, the quality level of The Witcher 3," he said. "Definitely, our games are not as huge in terms of amount of content and gameplay hours - we are a smaller studio, this is our first project, so we definitely are building something smaller. But we want to build something as robust in terms of quality, maybe a bit shorter."

"If size is your measure, then yes it's not the size of a AAA like The Witcher," he continued. "But I don't know if size is the measure, to be honest, because there are AAA games like Call of Duty that aren't 100+ hours gameplay campaigns. And I don't know if anyone would call them AA, or indie."

With there being a lot of massive games out there vying for our time, it can be nice for a title not to want to claim hundreds of hours of your life. Still, there will be some who will want to get stuck in the world of The Blood of Dawnwalker, and might find this a tad disappointing.