The Blood of Dawnwalker will arrive on PC and consoles in 2026

During the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Rebel Wolves popped up to present an additional look at its upcoming action-RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker.

This is a medieval RPG story that is set in a cruel and unforgiving world where vampires ruthlessly rule over men. One day, these bloodsuckers attempt to turn a peasant into one of their members, but it fails, leaving him trapped between the living and the dead, a Dawnwalker as it's described. From here, the general plot seems to be a revenge story where this one being hunts down vampires and looks to free the living from their grasp.

While we still don't know the firm release date for The Blood of Dawnwalker, we do know that it'll be launching on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and even PS5 too, and that while it will support Xbox Play Anywhere, it won't be a day one Game Pass launch.