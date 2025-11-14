The Blood of Dawnwalker showcases human and vampire approaches to quests in new gameplay overview

HQ

Back in June, developer Rebel Wolves showed off a first in-depth gameplay look at The Blood of Dawnwalker, and a few months later it has given us a return to the same quest covered in the first gameplay trailer, with more of a focus on story, narrative design, and a look at some of the improved elements of the game. While Rebel Wolves is still working on bringing its vision of the game to life, it has already taken on community feedback, too.

When selecting abilities, time no longer stops and instead slows, and there's a better camera option too if you want to have a broader view of combat around you. We're sure that other community-requested features will be added in time, but it's worth noting The Blood of Dawnwalker is still in a pre-beta phase, so we'd imagine there's a fair amount of work to be done overall before launch.

In the video below, we're lead back to the quest for the sword we started in the June video, and now we see how we can approach it from a human and vampire perspective. Human approaches are often friendlier, it seems, but you'll end up doing favours for NPCs if you want to complete your goal. As a vampire, you can use powers and sneak into where you want to be, but you're likely to face greater resistance.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is set to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.