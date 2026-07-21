The Blood of Dawnwalker sequels will jump to new time periods, a bit like Assassin's Creed

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Even though the first game isn't out yet, The Blood of Dawnwalker's director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz is thinking about sequels. We won't be sticking in the 14th century, as a Summer Game Fest teaser indicated. Nor will we be going straight to the modern era, as that CGI trailer showed. Instead, our protagonist Coen will hop about to different eras, experiencing different cultures, and finding out how blood tastes in every corner of the world.

It might sound a lot like Assassin's Creed, having games set in different historical eras. But, speaking with Eurogamer, Tomaszkiewicz explained he prefers likening it to a different piece of media. "I would prefer to use Interview with the Vampire, because there is more fantasy about this particular way and there is more storytelling in this. Assassin's Creed is a cool game but from my perspective, it's like those are separated stories and separated heroes, and we want to tell the story about this particular hero and his adventure, and the plot through all of this stuff."

A new time period has already been chosen for the next game, the director revealed, and the story arcs for the next games have been decided, too. Of course, a lot of this will depend on your decision-making in The Blood of Dawnwalker. Developer Rebel Wolves seems to be making quite the challenge for itself, as it's opting for a Mass Effect-style save game transfer from the original game to its sequels, letting you face the consequences for your decisions.

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on the 3rd of September for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.