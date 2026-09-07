The Blood of Dawnwalker modder removes time mechanic, thousands flock to download mod

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The Blood of Dawnwalker might seem like a typical open-world RPG once you step out in the beautiful surroundings of the Vale Sangora. However, if you spend too much time dilly dallying, you'll soon realise you're running out of days to save your family from the vampire lord Brencis, which is your main goal. The time mechanic is something that makes The Blood of Dawnwalker unique, but it's also a feature that has drawn a fair bit of controversy.

Modder Caites' Better Story Timer fixes that, tripling the amount of time Coen has to save his family from 30 days to 90. That means that you're allowed much more time to explore the world, complete side quests, and upgrade Coen's skills at your leisure. It also removes the thing which makes The Blood of Dawnwalker so unique, as without the time pressure it does become quite a typical fantasy open-world RPG.

The time mechanic is something that has divided gamers. Those who love to complete everything before interacting with the main quest feel like they're not able to play the way they want, but others find it a refreshing take on an established genre. Over on Reddit, user Think_Algae_1739 asks whether the people critiquing the time mechanic are playing a different game. "The time mechanic has been touted by Rebel Wolves since this game was announced. It is literally the core mechanic of this game. I can't understand how some of you didn't realize this," they wrote.

Whether you're a fan of there being limited time or not, now Caites' mod is out there in the wild, PC players can at least decide for themselves how they want to tackle The Blood of Dawnwalker's story.