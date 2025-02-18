The Blood of Dawnwalker lets you doom your playthrough by killing important NPCs

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker won't force you to pull any punches when it comes to NPC murder. Instead, it'll allow you to kill who you like, even characters that are considered important to the game's world and quests.

Speaking with GamesRadar, creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz confirmed you can live out your vampire fantasy by killing who you like. "It's a sandbox, meaning we're trying to maximize your options of your choice in the game," he said. "It's not exactly endless possibilities, because obviously we have a set character you're playing with Coen, and he has his own personality and so on, but within this personality we're trying to give you the ability to shape your own Coen."

"For example, we allow you to kill off a lot of NPCs, and a lot of them can be really important NPCS," he continued. "Sometimes this can lead to alternate outcomes or even cut off certain quest lines...you being a Dawnwalker means that you have this blood hunger during the night time, so this can actually lead to these NPCs dying if you're not careful."

So, even if you want to be the nicest guy possible, you'll have to keep your hunger in check, or you may end up with some dead NPCs. After some recent RPGs have been critiqued for not allowing player freedom in this way, it'll be interesting to see how gamers react to this return to more old-school mechanics with NPCs.